LAHORE: More than 600,000 people could be afflicted with the novel coronavirus in Lahore alone, a summary sent to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar estimated.

As per the summary based on results of “smart and random sampling”, 6 per cent of the total samples collected in some areas tested positive for the deadly disease. Whereas, in other areas, 14.7 per cent of the total samples turned out to be positive.

There isn’t a single area in the provincial capital where there is no case of Covid-19, the summary said.

It contained the recommendations put forth by members of the Technical Working Group that carried out the exercise in the city. The recommendations included imposition of a complete lockdown in the city for four weeks.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures in markets and bazaars in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19.

He called for effective monitoring of implementation of the SOPs. He urged people to follow the guidelines set by the government in order to remain safe from coronavirus.

The CM said the government allowed the operation of businesses while realising the economic hardships of the common man.

