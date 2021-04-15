Lahore court grants stay in Jati Umra land transfer case

LAHORE: A Lahore court granted on Thursday a stay order in a case pertaining to the transfer of the ownership of the Sharif family’s Jati Umra land.

The Sharif family filed a civil suit, stating that Begum Shamim Akhtar was the owner of the property in question. The government was trying to “maneuver the ownership record of the property,” they alleged.

The court was requested to restrain the government from cancelling or transferring the ownership of the property.

“In the meanwhile, till the next date of hearing, subject to notices, status quo be maintained regarding the suit property,” Civil Judge Syed Faheem-ul-Hassan Shah ruled.

However, the court cleared that the injunction can be modified at any stage if new facts surface.

The land where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence is built in Raiwind is alleged to have been acquired by way of a fraud. A 600-kanal piece of land, belonging to the Board of Revenue, was transferred to a woman, named Waheeda in 1989. Later in 1993, the Sharif family purchased 200 kanal from her.

On April 13, 2021, the revenue department cancelled the transfer of the land after the alleged fraud came to light.

