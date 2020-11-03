LAHORE: A court in Lahore on Tuesday took up a civil suit accusing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother of illegally occupying 108 kanals of land in the vicinity of Lahore’s Jati Umrah.

Judge Muhammad Kashif heard the case instituted by a woman, named Rabia Roshan. He directed the plaintiff’s lawyers to forward their final arguments on the civil suit on next hearing and adjourned the case.

Submitting a statement in response to the court’s notice, Shamim Bibi, the mother of the PML-N supremo, said she legally purchased the land in question and had documents to substantiate her claim to the property.

She alleged the woman filed the suit to blackmail the Sharif family and expressed willingness to place on record all relevant documents regarding the property.

In her plea, Ms Roshan stated that Shamim Bibi illegally got her mother sign the deed of transfer of the land and pleaded with the court to declare that the land deed is void and of no legal effect.

