Education authority withdraws decision to change school timings

LAHORE: The District Education Authority Lahore has withdrawn the decision for changing school timings following the previous announcement of reopening educational institutions from June 7, ARY News reported on Friday.

After the announcement of resuming regular classes, Lahore’s District Education Authority had issued a notification regarding the changes in school timings.

According to the notification, the authority has allowed schools to conduct regular classes from nursery to middle from 7:15 am to 11:15 am while the classes of matriculation and intermediate students will be held from 7:15 am to 11:45 am without any break.

The concerned authority has taken back the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government notified to reopen all schools from June 7. The Punjab School Education Department stated in the notification that the educational institutions will be opened four days a week with 50 per cent attendance.

