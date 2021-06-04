Medical colleges, universities to reopen across Punjab from June 7

LAHORE: Medical colleges and universities across Punjab to reopen from June 7, announced provincial health department on Friday, ARY News reported.

The medical colleges and universities are being reopened on the recommendations of the Punjab cabinet committee on coronavirus after decline in the pandemic cases.

The students can take their regular classes from June 7 with the observance of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs)

The Punjab Specialised Healthcare department has directed the heads of the medical institutions to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs and ensure vaccination of the employees and the students.

Letters have been issued to all the medical colleges and universities across the province.

On Thursday, the Punjab government had announced the reopening of educational institutions across the province from June 7 (Monday).

Read more: Timings for Lahore educational institutions notified

A notification was also issued by Punjab School Education Department.

According to a notification, all the public and private schools, colleges and universities would reopen across the province from June 7 with strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.

However, educational institutions are allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance. The schools would open four days a week.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced yesterday that matric and intermediate exams will begin after July 10 across the country.

Comments

comments