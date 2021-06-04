LAHORE: The timings for the educational institutions in Lahore that are scheduled to reopen from June 7, have been notified, ARY News reported.

According to CEO Education Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar, the educational institutions will resume the academic activities with 50 per cent strength and no student shall attend the school for two consecutive days.

The classes from nursery to the middle for girls will commence at 7.15 am and will close at 11.15 am. The timing for classes of matriculation and intermediate would be from 7.15 am to 11.45 am.

Meanwhile, the classes from nursery to the middle for boys will commence at 7.30 am and will close at 11.30 am. The timing for classes of matriculation and intermediate would be from 7.30 am to 12.00 pm.

Pervaiz Akhtar made it clear that there would be no break.

All the concerned authorities have been directed to ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

The Punjab government, yesterday, had announced the reopening of educational institutions across the province from June 7 (Monday).

A notification was also issued by Punjab School Education Department.

According to a notification, all the public and private schools, colleges and universities would reopen across the province from June 7 with strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.

However, educational institutions are allowed to call students on alternate days with 50 per cent attendance. The schools would open four days a week.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced yesterday that matric and intermediate exams will begin after July 10 across the country.

