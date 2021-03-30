Eight more children infected with COVID-19 shifted to hospital in Lahore

LAHORE: Eight more children in Punjab have been admitted to Children’s Hospital Lahore after testing positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The third wave of the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Punjab, especially in Lahore, where eight more children have been infected with the virus, the hospital administration confirmed.

The children are currently admitted to Children’s Hospital Lahore. The infected kids are aged between two to 10 years. With the inclusion of eight more kids, the total number of COVID-19 positive kids at the hospital stands at 11.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab along with her three children had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She took to Twitter to write to her audience for prayers for her and her children’s health.

Several large studies have shown that the vast majority of children who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have milder illness than adults.

