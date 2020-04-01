1,000-bed field hospital at Lahore Expo Centre becomes functional

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit 1,000-bed field hospital established at Expo Centre Lahore for coronavirus patients, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the filed hospital at Lahore Expo Centre for COVID-19 patients has been established within nine days. The hospital is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on March 20 approved to establish the 1000-bed special field hospital at Lahore’s Expo Centre in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The chief minister directed authorities to start purchasing beds and other medical equipment needed to establish a field hospital at the expo centre.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited corona field hospital built in the Lahore Expo Centre.

Expressing her views on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said best medical facilities are being established at the Expo Centre. She directed to set up corona tri-edge centre.

The centre will check the patients and will decide to shift them to quarantine facility or to the hospital, she added.

The minister said fool-proof cleanness arrangements are ensured at the hospital, as this the main source to avoid coronavirus.

It may be noted the field hospital was also established at Karachi Expo Centre with the help of Pakistan Army.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 has jumped to 1,914, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 708 followed by Sindh with 676 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 253 cases, 158 in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

