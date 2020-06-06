Lahore facing acute shortage of life saving vaccines, resignation of DRAP chief sought

LAHORE: Healthcare facilities in various parts of the city have reported a dearth of life saving vaccinations in the wake of the continuous coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded an immediate resignation from the chief executive of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the major lapse.

Read More: Pakistan Performing Over 22,000 Covid-19 Tests Per Day: Asad Umar

PMA’s Dr Ashraf Nizami speaking on the matter said that importing vaccines is a responsibility that squarely lies upon the shoulders of DRAP.

Nizami also revealed that massive corruption and rampant incompetence pushed the authorities to task private pharmaceutical companies to take the onus of importing essential and life saving drugs on their own.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 93,983 with 4,734 new infections reported within last 24 hours.

Read More: Pakistan reports 97 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 34,889 cases have been detected in Sindh, 35,308 in Punjab, 12,459 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,776 in Balochistan, 4,323 in Islamabad, 331 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 897 in Gilgit Baltistan,

So far 32,581 patients have recovered their health, while the death toll now stands at 1,935 with 97 deaths in last 24 hours.

Comments

comments