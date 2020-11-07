Father, brother turn out to be ‘killers’ of two girls in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Saturday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the killing of two sisters in Lahore as their father and brothers turned out to be their “murderers”, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the two girls had been found murdered inside their home under mysterious circumstances Gujjarpura, area of Lahore on Friday.

On being informed, police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The victims had been identified as Kiran, 17, and Maryam, 16. The police launched investigations into the murders.

Later, the victims’ elder sister approached the police and revealed that his father and brother had killed her sisters. In her statement to the police, the victims’ elder sister said that when she entered in a room after hearing her sisters’ screaming’s, she saw her father and brother were killing them.

A police official said that they were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Read More: Mother, daughter killed for ‘honour’ in South Punjab

Earlier on October 12, marking another gender-based violence incident in the series of brutalities meted out to innocents, a mother and her daughter had been killed in the name of ‘honour’.

According to the details acquired, the beheaded bodies of two women, mother and daughter, had reportedly been found in Zahir Pir, a city in Rahim Yar Khan district of South Punjab. The sources had claimed the duo was murdered in the name of honour.

