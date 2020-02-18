Lahore High Court dismisses child missing case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed Lahore child missing case, after recovery of Abdul Rafay from Rajanpur, ARY News reported.

The LHC conducted hearing of a petition filed by a mother of three-year-old missing child Abdul Rafay.

The child was presented before the court after his recovery from ‘Katcha’ of Rajanpur. “The father of the child was hiding in Katcha”, the police said.

Upon court’s inquiry, the police said father of the child is in fail after registration of FIR against him.

The court after passing order to hand over the recovered child to his mother dismissed the case.

It may be noted that on last hearing of the case on February 6, the LHC had summoned Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar over failure to recovery the child.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir had appeared before the court on orders of LHC Judge. During the hearing, the LHC judge had expressed displeasure over the response of IGP Punjab in child recovery case.

