A petition submitted to the Lahore High Court against online classes being observed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic was deemed unfit for hearing, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the petition argued lack of internet facilities that a large portion of the country’s children are deprived of and hence sought a rethink on the matter.

Lahore Hight Court Judge, Justice Ayesha A. Malik discarded the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that a principal decision has been made in schools across the country to start online classes for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on March 30, Punjab authorities started preparations for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in universities across the province.

The decision has been taken to reduce burden and educational loss of the students amid the closure of all institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.

A committee has been established to complete the task over the directives of Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education Khawaja Yasir Humayun. PHEC Chairman Professor Dr Fazl Khalid is appointed as convenor of the committee which has been tasked to finalise the suject-wise schedule of the curriculum.

