LAHORE: The third wave of Covid-19 is taking its toll on medics as more than 110 doctors of Lahore’s Services Hospital have contracted the virus.

Some of the affected medics are isolating themselves at their homes while the other at the hospital’s hostel. Over ten of the victims are said to be in critical condition.

“In last 07 days almost above 100 doctors of SHL (Services Hospital Lahore) have been infected with COVID-19 fighting on front line, leading to acute shortage of working doctors,” the Young Doctors Association (YDA) president said in a letter.

In light of the third COVID-19 wave and shortage of doctors, the YDA demanded that the government recruit medical officers and Covid-19 consultants, ensure vaccination of all doctors of the hospital, and reduce out-patient department (OPD) visits.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), COVID-19 claimed 98 more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 14,530.

As many as 4,974 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced when 50,055 tests were conducted.

