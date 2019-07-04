After Lahore, Karachi airport’s scanner is inoperative too

KARACHI: Following the news related to nonfunctional scanner at the Lahore airport, it was revealed that the scanner at Karachi’s Jinnah International Terminal is also out of order for past one year.

According to details, a scanner to inspect vehicles was installed at the Karachi airport in 2016 which has been nonfunctional for a year now.

Sources said Airport Security Force manually search vehicles owing to the nonfunctional scanner.

Due to the unavailability of apparatus in Pakistan, the scanner could not be fixed as yet, sources added.

Earlier today, it was surfaced that the only scanner of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore is nonfunctional for two years and the vehicles enter the premises without being scanned by the machine.

The matter was disclosed in the report of the firing incident at the Lahore airport, which took place on Wednesday.

Sources close to Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed that the Civil Aviation Authority was apprised every month about the nonfunctional scanner, but nothing was done in this regard.

There is only one scanner installed to check vehicles going towards the departure lounge, and for the parking area, there is no machine to scan vehicles, sources revealed.

