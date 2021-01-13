Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lahore man commits suicide after killing disabled daughters

LAHORE: A man committed suicide after killing his two mentally and physically disabled daughters in Lahore’s Sanda neighbourhood, police said on Wednesday.

They said the man killed his daughters first and then attempted to end his own life.

Also Read: Man commits suicide after shooting dead mother in Karachi

He was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he died, a police official said, adding the bodies of the deceased girls were also moved to hospital for an autopsy.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and directed the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) to ensure the incident is investigated from every aspect and submit a report in this regard.

Also Read: Woman thrashes 62-year-old father over petty issue

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Heroin hidden in decoration pieces seized at Lahore airport

Pakistan

CTD arrests main accused of Karachi terrorism funding case

Pakistan

Pearl murder case: SHC hears contempt case against Sindh officials

Pakistan

SHC issues notices on petition against sale of acid


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close