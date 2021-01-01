Man commits suicide after shooting dead mother in Karachi

KARACHI: A man on Friday committed suicide after shooting his mother and a domestic helper dead at a residence near Superhighway in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at a residence in a private housing society near Superhighway. The man opened fire on his mother and later fired at a domestic helper who tried to save the lady.

“Both of them died on the spot,” they said adding that he later committed suicide after shooting himself and succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The authorities said that it had emerged that the accused was suffering from mental issues. “We have recovered the weapon from the spot and have launched a probe into the matter,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents related to gender-based violence are reported in the province frequently in the name of honour, abuse, or domestic violence.

In a somewhat similar incident recently, a man allegedly killed his mother in Shujabad Tehsil of Multan district in the Punjab province, claiming that the gun went off accidentally.

According to police, the man claimed that he was cleaning the weapon when it accidentally went off, killing his mother in Sikandrabad area of the Shujabad tehsil.

The police, however, cast their suspicion on the statement and collected evidence from the spot so that it could be sent for forensic analysis.

