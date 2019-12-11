Mother of two killed for ‘honour’ in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another ‘honour killing’ incident, a woman was allegedly killed by her relatives in Karachi on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

The victim, Nayab Bibi, mother of two minor children, was allegedly shot dead by her uncle and other relatives inside her house in Lasbela area of Karachi, police said and added that the suspects managed to escape from the area after the murder.

The officials said that Nayab Bibi hailed from Charsadda and she had contracted marriage of her choice few years ago.

Her nephew told the journalist that she was living on rent in the house for over one year and added that her husband, Muhammad Yousif is a driver by profession. He said that unidentified armed men attacked on the house and killed the women tonight.

She left behind two children, two-year old baby girl and a six-month-old baby boy.

Earlier on February 23, Police investigations had disclosed that two bodies of a man and woman, found near Hub Dam were murdered in the name of honour.

The tortured bodies had been identified as Naseeb Zar Khan and Wahabsar Khan, two residents of Mominabad Metroville area of Karachi.

The family of boy, Naseeb Zar, had refused to file a case, the police said. The FIR of double murder had been registered by police under the honour killing clauses of the law.

