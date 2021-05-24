LAHORE: Police claimed on Monday to have made a major breakthrough in the murder case of 26-year-old British-Pakistani Myra Zulfiqar.

The police said Zahir Jadoon, one of the accused nominated in the case, has confessed to his involvement in the murder case. He has been taken into custody.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I had a brawl with Myra when she was intoxicated,” the accused said in a confessional statement. “I murdered Myra Zulfiqar on the morning of May 3 and her housemate Iqra had knowledge of it.”

Also Read: Another suspect held in Maira murder case in Lahore

The accused disclosed that the victim had come to Lahore by lying to her family about attending an internship programme in Dubai. Since 2019, he added, her family had been under the impression that she was in Dubai.

Mayra had not been in contact with her family for the past two years, the accused revealed.

The police said the victim would blackmail the accused using his videos. Tired of her blackmailing, Jadoon orchestrated a plan to rub out her, they added. The accused fled to Islamabad after murdering her.

READ: Probe finds slain Pakistani-British woman sought protection against life threats

The woman, a British national, was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3. Myra Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan two months back and had been living with a friend in the house.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of the woman’s uncle, she was murdered after Myra Zulfiqar refused to marry one of the suspects named in the FIR.

Comments

comments