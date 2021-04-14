LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a man killed his friend in Lahore after an argument on a matter, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident was reported at Lahore’s Walton Road, where a man stabbed his friend to death after engaging in an argument over a matter.

The deceased was identified as Haider, who was a resident of Manga Mandi. Police said the incident occurred after both the friends got engaged in an argument.

The body of the deceased was moved to a medical facility, while the investigation was underway to nab the killer.

In a separate incident of the same in nature, a 13-year-old-boy had allegedly killed his 12-year-old friend Shahzaib, during a brawl over a videogame in Karachi’s Gulberg area.

The boy, identified as Raju was playing an arcade videogame with his friend at a snooker cum videogame shop, situated in Mohammadi colony, area of Gulberg when an argument started between the two over their turns. The suspect allegedly killed his friend and fled the scene.

