LAHORE: The heartless mother who was detained by police on the appalling charges of setting two of her sons on fire has confessed Tuesday to the crime while blaming her husband’s repeated violence propelled her to commit the murders, ARY News reported.

In a video statement earlier today, the mother Tanzeela Bibi admitted to setting her sons ablaze in the room after an orchestrated plan where she sprinkled gasoline on the bed beforehand.

She said she could not choke the sons to death and instead set fire on their bed which spread to contiguous furniture and items as well.

I was on the bed myself when I lighted it up she said, noting the plan was for suicide. She said she even torched her cigarette and smoked it before the final act.

My husband often assaulted me and threatened to throw me out of the house, Tanzeela Bibi claimed, as if citing the motive behind her monstrous act.

She said her husband also had a quarrel with her brother right before she finally resorted to meting out irreversible savagery on her three-year-old Faizan and two-year-old Abdul Rehman.

It was reported earlier yesterday, in a heart-wrenching incident, a woman reportedly burnt her two minor sons alive following a quarrel with her husband in Lahore.

According to the details, the woman set her minor sons, Faizan,3, and Abdul Rehman, 2, on fire after sprinkling petrol on them at her house in Manga Mandi, area of Lahore.

Local residents said that the woman set her minor sons ablaze after having verbal fight with her husband. On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the police arrested the woman and her husband. Police officials were of the view that the woman set the room on fire after strangling her minor children to death.

