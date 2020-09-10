Lahore motorway rape culprits to be arrested soon: Shahzad Akbar  

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Thursday vowed to bring the culprits involved in the Lahore motorway rape case to justice soon, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shahzad Akbar said that the samples have been collected from the crime scene, adding that the law enforcement agencies will soon arrest the suspects.

Condemning the incident, the advisor said that the government will not tolerate such crimes at any cost. He said that it was the responsibility of the government and the police to make the highways safe.

Read More: ‘LEAs given task by PM to arrest culprits behind rape incidents’

The adviser said that he had discussed the incident with Punjab chief minister and police chief. He hoped that crime ration will significantly fall in Punjab within few days. He said that CCPO’s statement about the incident was ‘misinterpreted’.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh said the medical examination of the woman confirmed she was gang raped. He said that the police were collecting evidences from the nearby villages of the crime scene. The police officer said that they obtained CCTV footage of the incident but it was not clear.

Comments

comments