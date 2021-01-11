Lahore police make breakthrough in cabby’s murder case

LAHORE: Lahore police claimed on Monday to have identified the suspected murderer of a young driver of an online ride-hailding service.

They said the man, who travelled in the deceased’s car on his last ride, turned out to be his murderer. He has been identified as Tahir who is friends with the arrested suspect, Mohsin.

Mohsin had called online for a ride for his friend, the police said, adding the motive behind the murder would be known once Tahir is apprehended.

The bullet-riddled body of Muhammad Ali, 26, was found by the police in Sanda Town of Lahore on Jan 6.

His father had lodged a kidnapping complaint after he did not return for long. The police returned the body to the bereaved family after his post-mortem was carried out and reassured them of speedy investigation into his killing.

