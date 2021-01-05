LAHORE: A 26-year-old driver of online ride-hailing service was found dead Tuesday with bullet wounds on his body shot by unknown assailants after he had gone missing, ARY News reported.

Ali was a father to a two-year-old daughter and had only married three years back, his family told police, adding that he had gone for his online cab rides but never returned.

Belonging to Bhagowal area adjacent to Lahore, Ali’s father went to police station and lodged a kidnapping complaint after he did not return for long.

However, earlier today, his bullet-ridden body was found by the police in Sanda Town of Lahore.

The police have returned the body to the bereaving family after his post-mortem was carried out and reassured them of speedy investigation into his killing.

READ: Osama Satti’s killing: Victim’s father says ‘shooting was a deliberate act’

Separately earlier today, the father of Osama Satti, an online cab service driver who was shot dead by the firing of Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) personnel in Islamabad earlier this week, has claimed that the shooting was a deliberate act.

The relatives of the deceased youth, Osama Satti, conducted a press conference in Islamabad today where the victim’s father denied the claims of the police forces.

“If Osama was present inside his car when the police officials opened fire, there should be bullet marks on the driving seat. Osama had received a bullet on his leg and even a sharpshooter cannot shot a bullet on a person’s leg who is sitting inside his car.”

Comments

comments