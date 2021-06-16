Lahore police avert bid to illegally occupy home of elderly woman staying in US

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday foiled a bid to illegally occupy a house of an elderly woman, currently staying in the United States, in Lahore having a worth of over Rs30 million, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, suspects tried to occupy the home of an elderly woman, currently in the US, in Garden Town area of Lahore during the wee hours.

“We received a call from the woman on emergency helpline -15- for action against the suspects,” the police said adding that teams were dispatched soon after the call, averting an attempt from the suspects to illegally occupy the residence.

A case has also been registered with the Garden Town police station against the suspects.

Responding to the incident, CCPO Lahore asked the citizens to feel free to contact the police against the land grabbers and hooligans, so that strict action could be taken against them.

In a similar action recently, police arrested suspects allegedly involved in occupying a plaza owned by the mother of Pakistani actress Meera in Lahore’s Model Town.

A superintendent of police in Lahore shared the entire episode saying that acting on the directives from CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar, a team of Model Town division police carried out a raid to arrest the suspects involved in alleged land grabbing.

“We foiled a bid to capture a plaza by five armed men,” he said adding that all of them were arrested and shifted to a police station for further legal formalities.

The suspects allegedly tried to capture the plaza owned by Meera’s mother and had been blackmailing the owners using forged documents of the property.

