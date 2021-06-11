LAHORE: Police on Friday arrested suspects allegedly involved in occupying a plaza owned by the mother of Pakistani actress Meera in Lahore’s Model Town, ARY NEWS reported.

A superintendent of police in Lahore shared the entire episode saying that acting on the directives from CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar, a team of Model Town division police carried out a raid to arrest the suspects involved in alleged land grabbing.

“We foiled a bid to capture a plaza by five armed men,” he said adding that all of them were arrested and shifted to a police station for further legal formalities.

The suspects allegedly tried to capture the plaza owned by Meera’s mother and had been blackmailing the owners using forged documents of the property.

“Those arrested included Noman, Syed Baig, Waqas, Sardar Ahmed, and Amir Zada,” he said adding that automatic rifles and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. A case has also been registered against the suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has launched a drive against land grabbing in the province and had blamed the previous PML-N governments for patronizing it.

Read More: Govt retrieves state land illegally occupied by Khokhar brothers

Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that people who illegally occupied state lands enjoyed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) patronage.

“Nobody can encroach upon state land without political patronage.” He wondered that the operation to clear state land of encroachments is being billed as a political move by opposition leaders.

