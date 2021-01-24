Govt retrieves state land illegally occupied by Khokhar brothers

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore on Sunday retrieved 38 kanals of state land allegedly illegally occupied by PML-N’s Khokhar brothers, reported ARY News.

Sources said the administration launched an anti-encroachment operation near Expo Centre and recovered the government land from illegal occupation. The value of the retrieved land is estimated at around Rs1.5 billion.

The Khokhar brothers had fraudulently encroached upon the land and were served notices prior to the operation, the sources said.

The additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Lahore and SSP Operations monitored the anti-encroachment operation.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Saiful Malook said the Lahore Development Authority was razing his three houses and one plaza. These residences belonged to his nephews and nieces, he added.

He lamented that these structures were being pulled down despite the Lahore High Court’s stay order.

