LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday has said that the Lahore has rejected opposition parties’ politics of anarchy.

In a statement, CM Usman Buzdar thanked people of Lahore for refusing to accept narrative of PDM.

“After December 8, December 13 has also passed but the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gained nothing from their rallies”, he said.

He said that leadership of PDM is confused and claimed it is plotting conspiracies against the state

Usman Buzdar further said that ‘funeral’ of PDM’s demands and wishes was taken place during their public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took a jibe at apparent low attendance during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, and had said that he would like to appreciate the people attending the rally for following social distancing.

“I would like to appreciate the people attending the Jalsi for following “Social Distancing” SOPs,” he posted a message on Twitter along with a video showing a scattered crowd at the gathering as the speech of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif continued.

