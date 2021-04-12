Lahore suffers vast traffic jams as religious party calls for protests

LAHORE: Large swathes of the metropolitan city are at a standstill after a religious party’s calls for protests have disrupted local traffic in over 22 points causing massive congestion, ARY News reported.

The people in Lahore suffer traffic jam and bottlenecks for hours as many major highways and thoroughfares have been blockaded by some protestors staging sit-ins.

Yateem Khana Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig, Daroga Wala Chowk, Burki Road, Bhatta Chowk, Walton Road, Canal Road, among other areas remain congested with traffic flow suspended.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway has been blocked for the traffic as well.

READ ALSO: Karachi police arrest at least five people behind massive traffic blockade

Separately today from Karachi, Severe and sporadic traffic blockades have been reported in the port city beset by factions of a religious party holding protests right ahead of the holy month of Ramazan restricting people on the roads for hours on end.

As masses returning home from their offices in II Chundrigarh Road, Merewether Tower and MA Jinnah Road suffer the worst jams for traffic flow at the moment as a far-right religio-political party called for a strike, police said they would not allow anyone to disrupt the city’s activities.

