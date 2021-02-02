TikToker arrested for displaying arms, ammunition in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Tuesday arrested a man in Lahore’s Ichhra neighborhood for posting pictures and videos on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

The suspect identified as Ali Hasnain used to promote videos featuring weaponry and ammunition, said police.

Police have seized illegal guns and registered a case against him over illegal possession of arms.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Last year in June, Islamabad police had arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man was a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police said.

