Lahore: Two foreigners lose 6,300 euros, bitcoin in investment fraud

LAHORE: A man in Lahore cheated two foreigners to the tune of Rs14.7 million under the garb of investment, reported ARY News.

According to a first information report (FIR), registered on the complaint of an Islamabad resident, the man identified as Irfan Mahmood invited the foreigners, a Swiss man and German woman, to Lahore.

The accused along his accomplices took the foreign nationals from a hotel where they were staying after arrival in Lahore to an undisclosed location with their eyes covered with a piece of cloth. The accused then blackmailed them into transferring 6,300 euros and 1.86 Bitcoin into his account.

Irfan Mehmood had met with both the foreigners in their respective countries.

