Lahore witnesses sharp surge in crime rate

LAHORE: The provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore witnessed a sharp increase in the crime rate in the month of January 2021, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police record, as many as 30 people were killed in Lahore in the month of January including four while resisting the robberies.

As many as 295 incidents of street crimes and robberies were reported in the first month of 2021. In the last 10 days of January dacoities worth Rs50mn.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani had said that cooperation and joint efforts of law-enforcement agencies were crucial for eradicating drug-trafficking networks from society and protecting the young generation from the scourge of drugs.

In this regard, Punjab Police would continue information sharing and intelligence-based joint operations with other agencies, adding that the purpose of the joint operations was to set a precedent for the anti social elements of society involved in the heinous business of drug-trafficking.

The Punjab Police would always be active in fulfilling this important national responsibility with full vigor, he promised.

