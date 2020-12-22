Woman, man who misbehaved with police officer in Lahore identified

Web Analytics
LAHORE: The woman and man who misbehaved with the police officer in Lahore on December 20 (Sunday) have been identified, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Sher Khan, a resident of Kharian, Gujrat, while the woman has been identified as Kinza. The police conducted raids at the houses of both but failed to arrest them.

Police on Sunday had registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman for allegedly slapping a police officer in a Lahore neighbourhood.

A video of the woman slapping a cop in the Lahore Cantt area has gone viral on social media.

According to the FIR, the woman and her friend had entered into a brawl with police officers when the latter tried to stop them from consuming alcohol in public. The woman got angry and slapped one of the cops.

