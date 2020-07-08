Police identify woman who misbehaved with traffic cop in Lahore
LAHORE: The Lahore police department has identified the woman who misbehaved with a traffic police official and hurling threats of dire consequences at him, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
The woman is identified as 29-year-old Raesa Masood, who is a resident of Lahore’s New Garden Town area. Police told media that raids are being conducted to arrest the woman, whereas, her vehicle was seized in recent action.
Earlier in the day, Gulberg police registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) against a woman for allegedly misbehaving with a traffic cop and hurling threats of dire consequences at him in Lahore.
According to the police, the woman flew into a rage when the traffic cop warned her not to park her car at an area where parking was not allowed and asked her to remove her vehicle wrongfully parked on a busy road in Gulberg Town, which was causing traffic congestion.
Losing her temper, she insulted the cop and threatened him of dire consequences. She also tried to snatch the warden’s wireless set.