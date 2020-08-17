Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine reopens for public

SEHWAN: The shrine of famed Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar has been reopened for the public in Sehwan Sharif from Monday (today), under standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

The shrine was closed by the authorities earlier after a surge in the coronavirus cases. As many as 80 policemen have been deployed around the shrine and no one would be allowed to enter without wearing face mask, while six walk-through sanitiser gates have been installed.

The shrine would be washed after every eight hours in the weak of coronavirus, while a medical dispensary has been also set up.

It was further shared that only 25 people would participate in the dhamal at a time.

Read more: Annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar cancelled

Back in the month of April, the Sindh government had decided to cancel the 768 annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

According to the Muslim lunar calendar, the annual urs began from 18 Shauban to 20 Shauban at Sehwan But this year district administration has planned to stop all type entry of devotees of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar into Sehwan city.

