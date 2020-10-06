Land allotment case: Ex LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh files bail plea

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court on Tuesday sent the bail plea of former local government secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh to the chief justice, ARY News reported.

Roshan Ali Shaikh was earlier arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after his earlier bail plea was rejected in illegal land allotment case by a bench of the high court.

A single bench comprised of Justice Iqbal Kalhoro sent the bail plea to the chief justice and adjourned the hearing till October 13.

A NAB reference pertaining to illegal allotment of state land in Landhi being heard by an accountability court against Shaikh and other accused.

NAB had arrested Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh in case on August 24 after the Sindh High Court rejected his bail petition.

Sheikh and nine other suspects in the case had filed bail pleas in the high court.

During the hearing, the SHC judge said that the accused were involved in the illegal land allotment and misused their powers as government officials.

The NAB prosecutor informed the high court that reference had already filed against Sindh local government secretary and requested the court to reject bail plea of the accused.

The NAB officials also arrested former Karachi administrator Fazlur Rehman and Director Karachi Water Board outside the courtroom.

