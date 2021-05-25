Landlord allegedly throws acid on couple in Lahore

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, a landlord is blamed for hurling acid at a couple in Lahore’s Liaquatabad neighbourhood, causing severe burn injuries to the victims, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a man threw acid on his tenants- a husband and a wife- in Liaquatabad area of the city. The man sustained burn wounds on his back while his wife suffered from injuries on her arms.

“Our landlord Asif aka Pola threw acid on me and my wife,” the affected man said while sharing the horrific incident adding that the suspect used to harass them regularly. He said that they have filed an application with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Asif.

The police, meanwhile, have registered a case against the incident and started a probe into the matter.

Acid hurling incidents have been reported previously and in a recent act, a man allegedly threw acid on his wife in Ahmedpur Sharqia, a tehsil in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Dera Nawab area of Ahmedpur Sharqia, where a 22-year-old woman suffered serious burn wounds on her legs, shoulders and back after her husband threw acid on her.

The woman has got a case registered against her husband as it was the second such case registered by her. In the previous case, she had blamed her husband and in-laws for torturing her.

The police while commenting on the matter said that the woman is said to be out of danger and they would soon arrest the culprits involved in the heinous act.

