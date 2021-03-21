Landlord tortures 70-year-old man in Punjab

RANGPUR: A landlord on Sunday tortured a 70-year-old citizen in Ranpur, a town in the Khushab district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a landlord and his other associates tortured the elder citizen after tying him up with the tree over entering his agricultural land. The witnesses said that the old man continued to beg mercy from the landlord during the torture episode but to no avail.

After getting the information about the incident, the man was rescued by the police party.

The case of the torture has been registered against the landlord and his other associates, while their search is also on by the police.

On the other hand, the IGP Punjab has also taken notice of the vicious torture of an old man by the landlord and has directed prompt action against the accused.

In June 2019, a seven-year-old housemaid was allegedly tortured by her employers in Faisalabad.

Maria, who used to work as a maid at a house in the Nisar colony, was recovered by the local police last night. She was handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

She bore torture marks on her face, ears, and arms and had swelled legs and feet.

