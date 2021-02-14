Large-scale manufacturing grows 11.4%

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) in the country grew by 11.4 per cent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

LSM recorded an overall growth of 8.16 per cent in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Ten industrial sectors, including textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non metallic mineral products, automobiles, fertilizers and paper and paperboard, showed a growth while five others showed a decline.

Textile showed 3.54pc growth, food, beverages and tobacco 17.72pc, coke and petroleum products 23.91pc, pharmaceuticals 13.82pc, chemicals 16.95pc, automobiles 43.91pc, non-metallic mineral products 17.52pc, fertilizers 11.98pc, paper & board 8.93pc and rubber products 8.24pc.

On the other hand, industries that witnessed a negative growth in December 202 included electronics (35.59pc), leather products (40.55pc), engineering products (23.93pc) and wooden products (30.20pc).

