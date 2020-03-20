MULTAN: The Punjab government has established the largest quarantine center at Multan Industrial Estate to keep pilgrims returning from Iran in isolation, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this quarantine center consists of 3000 rooms. He said 1247 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, have been shifted to this quarantine, and every pilgrim is kept in a separate room.

The foreign minister said a 50-bed hospital has also been set up to provide health facilities at the quarantine center in Multan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He said people should implement the instructions being given by the government and take preventive measures so that this difficult situation could be dealt with successfully.

At least one hundred CCTV cameras are installed at the quarantine center. The Multan quarantine center is the country’s largest treatment facility.

Pakistan on Friday reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported new cases of the novel coronavirus today, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 462 in Pakistan.

There are 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.

