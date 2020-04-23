Four more localities in Larkana sealed to contain virus spread

LARKANA: After sharp increase in the local transmission of coronavirus cases in Larkana, four more localities of the city have been completely sealed by the local administration, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The areas of Ali Goharabad, Samiabad, Samtia Road and Kafla Sirai have been completely sealed after the number of coronavirus cases detection.

Streets and the roads coming to the areas have been sealed by placing tents, while heavy contingents of the police have been deployed in the sealed areas to ensure complete lockdown.

It may be noted that three localities of the city Darri, Nawan Mohallah and Bakrani are already completely sealed.

No body is allowed to visit the sealed areas, as the number of cases has jumped to 21 as compared to 14 yesterday.

Earlier, the Karachi’s deputy commissioner had ordered the closure of 11 areas of the metropolis where new cases of coronavirus patients had been identified as Sindh’s infected tally continues to surge.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said not the complete UCs but only the affected localities in the 11 UCs of District East would be under a complete lockdown.

According to the minister, a major issue would emerge in case an entire UC was sealed. He had said the East deputy commissioner had been asked by the Sindh government to take the corrective measures.

Only those streets would be sealed where people affected from coronavirus were present, Shah clarified. He said sealing the entire UCs would create serious problems.

