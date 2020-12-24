Asif Ali Zardari invites Fazlur Rehman to attend Larkana public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday has invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman to attend the death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto in Larkana on December 27.

The invitation was extended during a telephonic conversation between Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Both the leaders also discussed the overall political situation and future strategy for the campaign against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Read more: Maryam Nawaz to attend Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary event in Larkana

It may be noted that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh, earlier this month, which was accepted by her.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz will attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana.

According to a schedule released by PML-N, Maryam would reach Sukkur on December 26, where she will address the workers convention of the party. Later, she will leave for Larkana on December 27.

Comments

comments