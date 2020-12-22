LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz will attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana, Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to a schedule released by PML-N, Maryam will reach Sukkur on December 26, where she will address the workers convention of the party.

Later, she will go to Larkana to attend the death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto.

It may be noted that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh, earlier this month.

According to a statement from Bilawal House, the PPP chairman spoke to Maryam over the phone and discussed the political situation arising “from the frustration of selected government” after the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) recent jalsas.

Maryam and Bilawal had discussed the upcoming Senate elections, vowing that “no unconstitutional means” would be allowed to take place, as they allegedly did during the general elections 2018.

