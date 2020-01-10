Larkana varsity employees booked over entering SMBBMU premises with arms    

KARACHI: Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) officials on Friday got two cases registered against the armed varsity employees for entering the girls’ hostels of Chandka Medical College, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, two cases were registered on behalf of the security incharge of the varsity at Rahmatpur and Arija police stations in Larkana district against the SMBBMU employees for entering the girls’ hostels and Arija campus while equipped with arms.

The cases included sections pertaining to hurling threats, interference in government actions and harassment.

The university registrar has also written letters to district and session judge Larkana, chief secretary Sindh and others informing of the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that four months back, a medical student of the Chandka Medical College Nimrita was found dead in her hostel room under mysterious circumstances.

Read More: Negligence in Nimrita murder case, DNA report shows complicity

The recent incident of armed employees of the varsity entering the university premises has raised serious questions over the security arrangements adopted by the SMBBMU authorities.

