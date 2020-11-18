Law exempting bike side mirrors challenged in SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Sindh government and DIG traffic to submit their comments on a petition challenging a law that exempts side mirrors on motorcycles in the province.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the petition. The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that the provincial government brought in a law exempting side mirrors on bikes.

He said motorists wearing helmets can’t see vehicles coming from either side without side mirrors, which leads to road mishaps.

The lawyer pleaded with the bench to order the government to repeal the law and introduce fines for motorists riding bikes without side mirrors.

After a preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to the provincial government and DIG traffic to come up with their responses to the petition by next hearing.

