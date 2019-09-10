Law minister meets Sindh governor to discuss Karachi issues

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, matters pertaining to the committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan over Karachi issues and progress of federally funded development projects were came under discussion.

The meeting also discussed the mass transit system, drainage issues and a report prepared to present PM Imran during his visit to Karachi.

Read More: Farogh Naseem vows to address Karachi’s miseries on emergency basis

Earlier on September 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed concerned authorities to continue ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign besides assuring maximum support by the federal government.

PM Khan had issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting pertains to the issues of the seaside city Karachi.

PM Khan had made an important decision for ending miseries of the Karachiites by constituting a high-powered committee under the supervision of the Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem, including Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and other members.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on Sept 14 on a daylong visit.

Sources relayed the prime minister will get a detailed briefing on issues facing the port city during his visit.

