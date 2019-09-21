Law ministry decides to amend Production Orders’ rule of procedure in NA: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has decided to amend the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly (NA) regarding the issuance of the production orders of members of the house, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, amendments will be made in Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure. The amendment draft will be prepared in the next few weeks. The changes in the rules will restrict parliamentarians, involved in corruption cases, from getting production orders.

It may be noted that the law ministry has decided to finalise amended draft in this regard on the request of the Assembly Secretariat.

Several politicians and leaders of political parties are being probed for corruption by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other anti-graft bodies in separate cases.

Read more: Appeal filed in SC seeking nullification of production orders of politicians

On July 2, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had recommended the amendments following the meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

Earlier in the month of July, an appeal was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan challenging the production orders of opposition leaders and politicians arrested over corruption allegations.

