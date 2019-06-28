Law ministry suggests not to issue production orders for Ali Wazir, Dawar

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has recommended speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser not to issue the production orders of the two tribal MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, ARY News reported.

The NA speaker had sought legal advice from the Law Ministry on this issue and said the final decision would be taken on the basis of the legal opinion of the Law Ministry.

“Both lawmakers are facing serious allegations of terrorism and other cases. It is against the law to issue the production orders for MNAs who are facing severe charges,” said law ministry in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again demanded issuance of production orders of two detained Members of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

Read More: Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with nine others have been booked in an attack on an army check post in North Waziristan last month.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of PTM while attacking Khar Kamar check post in North Waziristan on May 26.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, the military’s media wing had said.

The group of attackers was led by PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

