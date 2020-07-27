Laws against corruption not aimed to harass anyone unfairly: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government is committed to eradicate corruption from the country through better legislation with the support of opposition.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, he said that the drafts relating to Financial Action Task Force (FATF), National Security and National Accountability Bureau have been sent to opposition.

The FM said the government expects that the opposition will look into the matter with an open heart and after response received from the opposition, these matters will be discussed sitting together.

The foreign minister said process of legislation continues as treasury and opposition have different points of view on different laws.

Read more: Amendment in NAB ordinance: Govt suggests extension of chairman’s tenure

He said a 24-member parliamentary committee has been constituted to work out on these differences for a better legislation.

He said that laws against corruption are not aimed to harass anyone unfairly but those who looted the country ruthlessly should be brought to book.

It may be noted that the federal government has proposed amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAB) ordinance and recommended for extension of its chairman, deputy chairman and prosecutor general.

Comments

comments