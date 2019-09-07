Lawyer who slapped lady constable walks free after FIR found erroneous

LAHORE: A lawyer, namely, Ahmed Mukhtar who was taken under custody for hitting an on-duty lady police officer walked free of the charges levied against him due to a writing error in the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The lawyer, who slapped a lady constable in Ferozewala, was released as his name was written as Ahmed Iftikhar instead in the FIR, rather than his real name, Ahmed Mukhtar.

Read More: CM Buzdar directs speeding up of systematic changes in Punjab Police

The local court’s judge was hearing the case, in which Advocate Ahmed Mukhtar was accused of slapping Constable Faiza Nawaz, when she told him not to park his car at a checkpoint.

Following the development, female constable Faiza Nawaz demanded that President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa take notice of the incident and miscarriage of justice that had occurred due to a human error.

Read More: CM Buzdar takes Punjab police to task over custodial deaths

“Is this the level of respect for women that anyone can slap her?”, questioned the police officer clearly distraught over how the matter unraveled in court.

Comments

comments