Lawyers Action Committee rejects call for strike over Qazi Faez Isa probe

KARACHI: Lawyers Action Committee today (Monday) expressed disapproval over call for strike issued by Pakistan Bar Council in context to Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case, ARY News reported.

The lawyers action committee expressing their dismay over the call by Pakistan’s Bar council rejected the call for strike and demanded that no force is used against those not wanting to participate.

The committee struck down the forceful call and an appeal against it was submitted to the registrar of the Sindh High Court.

The application entailed that enforced closure of courts on the day reserved for the strike should be stopped.

Along with ensuring proper court proceedings on the day without bringing possible duress to the lawyers or the people visiting on the day.

The government had filed references against two judges, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court Judge K K Agha in the SJC under Article 209.

President Arif Alvi had forwarded the references to the SJC.

The presidential reference has been filed against the judges over the allegations of hiding their assets.

Earlier on April 20, the Punjab Bar Council had demanded the removal of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as judge of the Supreme Court.

The Council had approved a resolution demanding that Justice Qazi Faez Isa should be removed from the post of judge of the Supreme Court. It said that action should be taken under Article 209 (V).

